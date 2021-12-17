Computer Task Group (CTG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company's staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York "

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.61 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

