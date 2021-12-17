Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $851.45

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 851.45 ($11.25) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.48). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.52), with a volume of 84,914 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £691.54 million and a P/E ratio of -49.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 851.45.

In other news, insider Ken Randall acquired 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($328,531.78). Also, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 22,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($129,086.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

