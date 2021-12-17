Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.34 or 0.08272147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00312018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.74 or 0.00915863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073523 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00389904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00266435 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

