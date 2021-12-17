CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.18% of CONMED worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CONMED by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

