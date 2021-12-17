Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,308.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,706.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,741.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,649.07. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,200.45 and a 12-month high of $1,841.66.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

