Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.12

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 197341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.