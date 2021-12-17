Contrasting Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carbon Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carbon Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Obsidian Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.27 -$576.07 million $4.17 0.83

Carbon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

