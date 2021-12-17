Contrasting Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Peoples Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial $26.24 million 2.90 -$2.75 million $1.42 11.44

Dacotah Banks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peoples Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial 26.59% 7.22% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dacotah Banks and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Peoples Financial pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peoples Financial beats Dacotah Banks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

