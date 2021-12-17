Contrasting Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Walt Disney alerts:

64.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Walt Disney and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 5 20 0 2.80 Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67

Walt Disney currently has a consensus price target of $199.36, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.95%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 2.96% 4.86% 2.18% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $67.42 billion 4.01 $2.00 billion $1.09 136.48 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Vivid Seats on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publ

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.