Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.18

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.18 and traded as low as $17.68. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 578,261 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $5,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 63.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.