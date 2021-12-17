Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.79 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.09 ($0.15). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.09 ($0.15), with a volume of 27,406 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.36. The firm has a market cap of £54.87 million and a PE ratio of -27.72.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

