Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.53 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $106.53 million and $691.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00203933 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,872,267 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

