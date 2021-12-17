Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

