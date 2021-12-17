Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and $260.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $21.15 or 0.00045697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,484.90 or 1.00427286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.33 or 0.00946986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

