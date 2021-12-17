Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason Sells 60,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

CTRA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 509,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,050. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.83%.

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

