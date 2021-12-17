Country Garden Holdings Company Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Country Garden in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

