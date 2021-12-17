Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Tops $27.78 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $27.78 million and $5.79 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.