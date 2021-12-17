Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €91.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €91.00 ($102.25) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.77 ($77.27).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €51.98 ($58.40) on Friday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.