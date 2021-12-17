Cowen Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Cowen from $283.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

NYSE FDX traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.02. 303,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.96. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 113,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

