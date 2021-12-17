CPUchain Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $35,073.05 and $11.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,282,825 coins. CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

