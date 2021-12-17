Craig Felenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 272,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,902. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

