CREDIT (CREDIT) Achieves Market Cap of $11,301.04

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $11,301.04 and approximately $7,664.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 207.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

