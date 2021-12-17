Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Shares Down 1.3%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 12,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 9,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.