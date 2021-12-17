Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $136,825.52 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 1,608,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

