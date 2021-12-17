Critical Survey: Coro Global (CGLO) & Its Competitors

Coro Global (OTCMKTS: CGLO) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coro Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A -$5.52 million -0.67 Coro Global Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -39.43

Coro Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global. Coro Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coro Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Coro Global Competitors 2498 12704 23532 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Coro Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coro Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% Coro Global Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coro Global has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coro Global rivals beat Coro Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

