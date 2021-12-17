Crown Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $459.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $459.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,909.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.09 or 0.00916842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00265768 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,627,658 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.