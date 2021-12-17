Crust Shadow (CSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,537.00

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 60.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.28 million and $30,537.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

