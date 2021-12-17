Cryptaur (CPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,495.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $14,495.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

