CryptEx 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,857.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $10.32 or 0.00022422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $877,563.32 and approximately $1,857.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,955.63 or 0.99806035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00929706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.