Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.0578 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $158,262.94 and $798.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.