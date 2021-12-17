CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Tops $2.49 on Major Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00005375 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 116.4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $68,961.41 and $2.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

