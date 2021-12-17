CryptoFlow Price Down 34% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 34% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $129,579.96 and approximately $214.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.