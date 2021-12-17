CryptoSoul Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,256.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00233437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.36 or 0.00540959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.