CryptoTask Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $332,459.37 and approximately $38,093.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,773 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.