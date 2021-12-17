CSFB Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target decreased by analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.23.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

