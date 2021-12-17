CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. CSX posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.57 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CSX by 221.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CSX by 208.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 292.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 131.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 62,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $2,696,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

