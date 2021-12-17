CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

