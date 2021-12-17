Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.