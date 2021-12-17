Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.