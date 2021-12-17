Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $58.02 and last traded at $59.12. Approximately 9,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Specifically, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

