CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $7,924.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

