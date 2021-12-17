CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $565,230.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.34 or 0.99763382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00317039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00033239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002023 BTC.

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

