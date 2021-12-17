Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

