D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 1,494,201 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FOA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,337. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,816,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

