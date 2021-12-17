DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DALS) Trading Down 0.8%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 22,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 39,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $30,422,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $15,728,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,745,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,745,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,142,000.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

