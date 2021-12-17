Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 23,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,296,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

DADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,008,000 after buying an additional 559,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

