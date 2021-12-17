Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Shares Down 2.3%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. 223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.

