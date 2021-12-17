DAOstack Price Down 2.9% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $176,508.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.17 or 0.99847545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.72 or 0.00939127 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

