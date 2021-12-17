Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.
Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.
DRI stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.
Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.
Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.