Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

DRI stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

