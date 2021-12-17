DAV Coin Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,909.70 or 1.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00312276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.