Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 7,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

